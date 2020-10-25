Mobile version

Erdogan Renews Call for Macron to Undergo 'Mental Checks'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 October 2020, 16:15
W460

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday renewed his call for his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to undergo mental checks, a day after his comments prompted Paris to recall its envoy to Ankara.

The Turkish leader accused Macron of being "obsessed with Erdogan day and night", in a televised speech in the eastern Anatolian city of Malatya. 

"(Macron) is a case and therefore he really needs to have (mental) checks," he said. 

Relations between Macron and Erdogan have become increasingly strained over a number of issues.

They include French support for Greece in its dispute with Turkey over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean, and French criticism of Turkey's involvement in Libya, Syria and the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Macron's policies to defend his country against radical Islam have angered Turkey, which is predominantly Muslim if officially a secular country.

The debate over France's policies toward Muslims was given new impetus by the murder this month in France of a teacher who showed his class a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. 

On Sunday, Erdogan also took aim at Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders who shared a defamatory cartoon of the Turkish leader on Twitter. 

"Know your limits," said Erdogan. "Fascism is not in our book, fascism is in your book."

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 11
Thumb s.o.s 25 October 2020, 16:21

Hilarious, the Zoltan is a wonderful populist.

Reply Report
Missing fiddlehead 25 October 2020, 17:02

Aoun, Bolsonaro, Duterte, Erdogan, Jong-un, Maduro, Putin, Trump, the world in an insane asylum and the inmates are running it.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 25 October 2020, 17:26

You forget the whaabis monarchies

Reply Report
Missing fiddlehead 25 October 2020, 17:59

Thanks. I forgot Khamenei.

Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 25 October 2020, 18:59

Forgot Aoun boss Assad

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 25 October 2020, 17:25

When UEFA boycott the Turkish teams...

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 25 October 2020, 17:33

Cut the head of any western that show the cartoons of the prophet of Meca... The message of the Islam...

Reply Report
Missing fiddlehead 25 October 2020, 18:07

"If there had been a Muslim to carry out Imam Khomeini’s fatwa against the renegade Salman Rushdie, this gang who insult our Prophet Mohammed in Denmark, Norway and France would not have dared to do so." - Hassan Nasrallah

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 25 October 2020, 20:39

Or the whaabi monarquies...the whaabi monarquies like use acid

Report
Missing tarikbeirut 25 October 2020, 20:45

And Hariri wants the nutcase Macron to run the show in Lebanon. Weak ineffective leaders bringing shame upon the nation

Reply Report
Missing tarikbeirut 25 October 2020, 20:45

And Hariri wants the nutcase Macron to run the show in Lebanon. Weak ineffective leaders bringing shame upon the nation

Reply Report