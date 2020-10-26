Gunfire, RPGs as Baalbek 'Personal Dispute' Escalates

A personal dispute in the Baalbek neighborhood of al-Sharawneh on Monday escalated into gunfire, including the firing of rocket-propelled grenades, the National News Agency said.

NNA said the clash, between members of the same clan, caused material damage.

Parts of a shoulder-fired missile meanwhile landed near a journalistic crew in the vicinity of the Baalbek ruins, damaging a car parked in the area.

Such clashes are frequent in the Baalbek district, especially in al-Sharawneh.