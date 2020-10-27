Berri: Time is Not on Our Side

Amid the ongoing efforts to form a new government in Lebanon, Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly said the new cabinet has a “very difficult mission” ahead and must be formed “quickly” to counter the multiple crises facing the country, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

“Time is not on our side. A new cabinet must be formed without any delay for it has a very difficult mission ahead requiring the backing of all political parties,” a political source quoted Berri as saying.

The Speaker emphasized that all parties should be involved in the rescue plan to save the country.

“Rescue is everyone’s responsibility,” he said, noting that the government's mission must enjoy a wide range of “popular, partisan and parliamentary support in order to achieve its goal and steer Lebanon out of the crisis,” the source quoted Berri as saying.

On Monday, media reports quoted informed sources as saying that the atmosphere of negotiations to form a new government are positive.