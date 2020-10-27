More Fires Break Out in Mountainous Regions

A large fire broke out at dawn in pine woods between the mountainous towns of Qoubbei and Chbaniyeh, and civil defense firefighters are trying to douse it, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

NNA said the fire has expanded due to the speed of the warm eastern winds.

Municipalities of Qoubbei and Chbaniyeh have called on owners of water cistern to help provide the fire fighting vehicles with water.

The blaze has threatened homes in Chbaniyeh.

More than 100 forest fires fuelled by high temperatures have ravaged parts of Lebanon in recent days and were brought under control.

Several families had to flee residential areas near the fires, according to media reports.