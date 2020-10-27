Lebanon Records 1,809 New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon recorded 1,809 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in around 36 hours on Sunday and Monday, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The cases include 1,763 local cases and 46 among people coming from abroad.

The new infections raise the country’s overall tally to 73,995 while the deaths take the death toll to 590. The country has meanwhile recorded 36,803 recoveries.

292 of the new cases were recorded in Baabda district, 245 in Northern Metn, 238 in Beirut, 133 in Baalbek district, 125 in Aley district, 71 in Keserwan, 66 in Chouf and 59 in Sidon district.