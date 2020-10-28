Jumblat Says Battle against Pandemic Just Started

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat lamented the spike in coronavirus cases in Lebanon saying the “confrontation is still at the beginning.”

“It seems the confrontation with coronavirus is still in its beginning, the virus is sweeping villages and towns everywhere and things will turn much worse in winter,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

The PSP leader said in light of its spread, prevention measures are necessary to counter the virus threat.

He said: “In the foreseeable future, there is no treatment except prevention, face masks, voluntary quarantine, social solidarity and awareness.”

He urged close coordination between ministries and the state institutions to counter the threat.

On Tuesday the Health Ministry said that Lebanon recorded 1,809 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in around 36 hours on Sunday and Monday.

The cases include 1,763 local cases and 46 among people coming from abroad.

The new infections raise the country’s overall tally to 73,995 while the deaths take the death toll to 590. The country has meanwhile recorded 36,803 recoveries.

292 of the new cases were recorded in Baabda district, 245 in Northern Metn, 238 in Beirut, 133 in Baalbek district, 125 in Aley district, 71 in Keserwan, 66 in Chouf and 59 in Sidon district.