Aoun Discusses with Lavrentiev the Russian Initiative on Refugees

President Michel Aoun received at Baabda Palace Russia's special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, at the head of a delegation of diplomats and military personnel, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Discussions focused on the Russian initiative to return Syrian refugees back to their homeland, and on the international conference to be held in Syria for the repatriation of the displaced.

In 2019, Aoun agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials to “activate tripartite Lebanese-Russian-Syrian action to secure the return of Syrian refugees” to their country.

The high-ranking Russian delegation arrived Wednesday in Beirut aboard a Russian military plane on an official visit to Lebanon.

The delegation is composed of a number of diplomats and military personnel.

It is set to meet other senior Lebanese officials to discuss the international conference on the return of displaced Syrians. Talks will also highlight the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Russia.

.