Report: Draft Proposal of a 20-minister Cabinet Emerges

Parties concerned with the government formation file revealed what they said was an informal “proposal of a cabinet draft” to line up a cabinet of 20 ministers, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

The report emerged after a meeting Wednesday evening between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri.

The Presidency said in a tweet that the two discussed the “governmental file in an atmosphere of progress and thoroughness.”

According to the sources, the sectarian distribution of ministers was reportedly suggested as follows:

10 Muslim ministers:

Sunni ministers (4): Hariri plus two ministers to be named by al-Mustaqbal Movement, and one minister gets to be named by ex-PM Najib Miqati’s bloc.

Shiite ministers (4): Speaker Nabih Berri would name two ministers and Hizbullah would name two.

Druze ministers (2): One minister likely to be named by head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblat and a minister named by MP Talal Arslan.

10 Christian ministers:

Maronite ministers (4) to be named by President Michel Aoun, head of the Marada Movement Sleiman Franjieh, Hariri and the Free Patriotic Movement.

Greek Orthodox (3): The President names one minister, provided that he is the Deputy Prime Minister, a minister named by Hariri, and a minister named by Franjieh.

Catholics (2): The President names one minister and the second gets to be named by the FPM.

Armenian (1): Named by the Tashnag party.

According to the above suggested format, the President would get a share of 3 ministers, FPM 3 ministers, Tashnag 1, Prime Minister 3, Al-Mustaqbal Movement 2, Miqati 1, Amal and Hizbullah 4, Marada Movement 2, PSP 1.

Moreover and according to media reports, an informal distribution of portfolios was suggested as allocating the ministries of Defense, Interior and Justice as part of the President’s share.

Telecommunications and Economy portfolios as part of the FPM’s share. While allocating the Energy portfolio, Tourism portfolio, Public Works, and the Displaced ministries as part of Hariri’s share.

The ministries of Finance, Health, Labor and Social Affairs are likely to be part of the Shiite duo’s share.

The Industry Ministry, Youth and Sports as part of the share of Franjieh. While Jumblat would likely get the Education portfolio while Arslan the Ministry of Agriculture/Culture.

The Environment and Administrative Development portfolio will likely be retained by the Armenian minister.