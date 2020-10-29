1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Dekwaneh Shooting

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at dawn Thursday in Dekwaneh, the National News Agency said.

“At 3:00 am, an unknown assailant opened fire from a Kia Picanto car at a grocery shop on the Antoine Chakhtoura Boulevard in Dekwaneh,” NNA said.

“A 14-year-old Syrian national was killed and three people were wounded,” the agency added.

“The competent security agencies have launched investigations to unveil the circumstances behind the crime and identify the culprit,” NNA said.

Dekwaneh’s municipal chief meanwhile said that the incident is linked to a dispute between the shop's owner and those who were in the attacking car.