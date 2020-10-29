Hariri Strongly Condemns New Carnage in France

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday said he strongly condemns the “abhorrent” deadly attack on a church in the French city of Nice.

“Terror has no religion and all Muslims are asked to deplore this criminal act that has nothing to do with Islam nor with the prophet of love on the occasion of his blessed birthday,” Hariri said in a tweet.

A knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in Nice earlier in the day, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in the third apparent jihadist attack in just over a month.

The attack comes amid growing anger among Muslims over French President Emmanuel Macron's vow not to "give up cartoons" depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

On Thursday Muslims across the world are celebrating the anniversary of the Prophet's birthday.