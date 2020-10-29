Aoun Says Lebanon Stands by France after Attack in Nice

President Michel Aoun on Thursday condemned the deadly attack on a church in the French city of Nice.

In a cable sent to French President Emmanuel Macron, Aoun deplored "the terrorist attack in Nice" and stressed that "Lebanon stands by France in the face of this new plight."

A knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in Nice earlier in the day, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in the third apparent jihadist attack in just over a month.

The attack comes amid growing anger among Muslims over Macron's vow not to "give up cartoons" depicting the Prophet Mohammed. On Thursday Muslims across the world were celebrating the anniversary of the Prophet's birthday.