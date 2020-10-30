Large Stockpile of Diesel Seized in New Tariq al-Jedideh Raid

A large quantity of dangerously stored diesel was confiscated Friday in Beirut’s Tariq al-Jedideh district, in a continued crackdown that began after a fuel tank blast killed several people and caused extensive damage.

In a statement, Beirut Municipality said a force from the capital’s fire and guard brigades seized 12 metallic barrels, six plastic tanks and four metallic tanks on the rooftop of a building in Tariq al-Jedideh’s Qasqas area.

The barrels and tanks contained around 11,900 liters of diesel.

The statement said the stockpile belonged to a firm working in the industrial and electric equipment field and that it posed a threat to public safety and the area’s residents.