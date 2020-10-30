1,751 Virus Cases as Panel Recommends Stricter Measures in Lebanon

Lebanon recorded 1,751 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 79,529 including 40,352 recoveries.

The fatalities take the death toll to 625.

The country’s government-linked anti-coronavirus follow-up committee meanwhile recommended a nationwide nighttime curfew that starts at 9pm, the banning of all types of gatherings and lockdowns in Beirut and its suburbs.