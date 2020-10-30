Nasrallah Vows to Facilitate Govt. Formation, Criticizes France over Cartoons

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday said his group will facilitate the government formation process as much as possible, as he criticized France over its stance on the Prophet Mohammed cartoons.

“We hope PM-designate Saad Hariri, in coordination with President Michel Aoun and cooperation with the rest of the parliamentary blocs, will manage to form a government as soon as possible,” said Nasrallah in a televised address marking Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

“The caretaker cabinet cannot continue and according to our information, things are good and reasonable but we don’t want to overstate the positivity,” Nasrallah added.

“We will cooperate and facilitate the formation process as much as possible and most of the reports in the media outlets are not accurate,” he went on to say.

“The time is for cooperation and openness, not bickering,” he stressed.

Nasrallah meanwhile dedicated most of his speech to the controversy in France over Islam and the anti-Mohammed cartoons.

While strongly condemning Thursday's deadly stabbing attack in Nice which he said is rejected by Islam, Nasrallah criticized French authorities and President Emmanuel Macron for their insistence on defending the Prophet Mohammed caricatures in the name of freedom of expression.

Nasrallah said the concept of the freedom of expression should not include "violating the dignity of 2 billion Muslims."

"No Muslim in this world can accept insulting his Prophet," he said.

He added: “It is unacceptable for French authorities and others to blame Islam and Muslims for this crime. This is an incorrect, unrealistic and unethical approach.”

Addressing France and the West, Nasrallah said: “Instead of blaming Islam and the Islamic nation for these terrorist acts, let's search for your responsibility for these acts and these groups. You in the West protected this (extremist Islamist) ideology ten years ago. You helped them come to Syria and Iraq. You helped equip and finance them.”

“The beheadings started in our countries through the people that you supported… The use of these (extremist Islamist) groups as tools must stop or else you will keep paying the price,” Hizbullah’s leader added.

Decrying perceived hypocrisy, Nasrallah noted: “When the issue relates to a certain sect or to Israel or the Zionists, freedom of expression stops... Freedom of expression in France and Europe is not ultimate.”

“No one in the Islamic world is seeking new rivalries. Muslims want to lower the number of rivalries in the world... France must rectify the mistake and this would not be submission to terrorism,” he added.

Nasrallah also called for passing a global law or declaration that criminalizes attacks on the sanctities of the Muslim faith.