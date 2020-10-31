Report: Druze Share in New Govt Emerges as Possible 'Obstacle'

The political efforts to form a new government are ongoing in Lebanon, amid alleged obstacles arising related to the ministerial representation of the Druze community, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported on Saturday.

MP Bilal Abdullah told the daily that Druze leader and head of the Progressive Socialist Party, ex-MP Walid Jumblat asked PM-designate Saad Hariri to “respect the Druze environment with the type of ministry to which it would be allocated.”

Reports emerged that the environment ministry portfolio could be allocated to the PSP.

According to Abdullah, “Hariri had promised Jumblat that the PSP would name the Druze ministers, unlike other parties," whose ministers get to be named by the PM-designate and President.

The PSP MP said: “If the government consists of 20 ministers, the Druze share will be two ministers for the PSP. But if they insist otherwise, then let there be a Druze minister and a Christian one chosen by the PSP.

"Let them give Talal Arslan a minister from their share,” said Abdullah, hinting at the PSP rival, Arslan.

Abdullah said some "parties close to President Michel Aoun are trying to blackmail Jumblat and the PSP.”