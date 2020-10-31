Report: Hariri Could Present Govt Format Saturday or Sunday

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is likely to visit Baabda presidential palace “either Saturday or Sunday” to hand the President a draft of the cabinet line-up, al-Anbaa daily reported.

The daily attributed the information to sources from Hariri’s Center House who spoke on condition of anonymity.

They said that Hariri “will head to Baabda either on Saturday afternoon or on Sunday to hand President Michel Aoun a draft of the government format they prepared together.”

According to al-Anbaa, the sources preferred not to mention any obstacles that could hamper the formation process. “Nothing to be said before the two presidents meet,” the daily quoted them as saying.