Al-Rahi Calls on All Parties to Stop Pressuring PM-Designate

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called on all parties to “stop their pressures on the PM-designate” to allow him to quickly form a new government.

“Let all parties stop their pressures on the PM-designate so that in cooperation with the President he can announce a cabinet line-up that rises to the level of the challenges,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“What has surfaced about the type of the anticipated government is not reassuring,” the patriarch lamented.

“Until when will the officials, politicians and parties concerned obstruct the formation of the new government and what gives them the right to do so?” al-Rahi decried.

“Aren’t they ashamed before God, the people and themselves as they practice obstruction?” he wondered.

The patriarch also pointed out that the aforementioned parties are not creating hurdles to “protect constitutional and national principles but rather out of insistence on their share splitting and sectarian ministerial portfolios.” Meanwhile “half of the Lebanese people are not finding food to eat and are rather packing their suitcases to emigrate,” al-Rahi lamented.

“What a crime against the country and the citizens!” he decried.