Arslan's Party Warns Hariri against 'Tampering with Druze Representation'

The Lebanese Democratic Party led by MP Talal Arslan on Sunday warned that “what the PM-designate is proposing is a dangerous game” and that “tampering with Druze representation is rejected.”

“What the PM-designate is proposing is a government of specialists in form and a political government par excellence in content, and this proposal is a dangerous game that will lead to a disaster due to greed, as if nothing has happened in the country that requires change,” LDP spokesman Jad Haidar said in a statement.

Stressing “the right of the Druze sect to get two ministerial portfolios,” Haidar cautioned that “manipulating the size of Druze representation for exposed and narrow political objectives is rejected, especially amid the ongoing changes in the region and the possibility of having an impact on the Lebanese interior through new political pacts.”

“Speaking of a light government, a one-third veto power and the advantage of one camp over another is shameful amid the current circumstances,” the spokesman added.

He accordingly called for the formation of “a government that would be unified through its reformist program and vision for the financial and economic situations.”