Absi Says Won't Accept Govt. in Which Catholics Not 'Properly Represented'

Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch Youssef Absi on Sunday deplored “the renewed talk about a minimized government in which the Melkite Greek Catholic sect would be represented by one minister.”

In a statement distributed by his office, Absi urged President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri “not to aggrieve any sect,” especially the Melkite Greek Catholic sect, describing it as “one of the six main sects that founded the Lebanese entity.”

“It has major capabilities among its sons,” the patriarch noted.

“His Beatitude will not accept any government in which Melkite Greek Catholics are not properly represented amid the current system in the country,” the statement warned.