Absi Says Won't Accept Govt. in Which Catholics Not 'Properly Represented'
Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch Youssef Absi on Sunday deplored “the renewed talk about a minimized government in which the Melkite Greek Catholic sect would be represented by one minister.”
In a statement distributed by his office, Absi urged President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri “not to aggrieve any sect,” especially the Melkite Greek Catholic sect, describing it as “one of the six main sects that founded the Lebanese entity.”
“It has major capabilities among its sons,” the patriarch noted.
“His Beatitude will not accept any government in which Melkite Greek Catholics are not properly represented amid the current system in the country,” the statement warned.
These words are from my heart: when I read (anno 2020) Rights of the Druze, Shia,Sunni,Catholic,Maronite,Jews, etc...really it makes me sad, sincerely no disappointment nor anger, only pain,sadness and grief. How to make it clear for the Lebanese ( BTW my roots) that this mindset is wrong, this mindset is the worst enemy a nation can expect, in this way you create hostile camps , a divided nation, in the past decades cheap words of religious leaders and politicians telling the world that Lebanese with different religions live in harmony is the biggest lie , in my words is a criminal lie
Antioche, c’est en Turquie ça, votre béatitude !
Et nos concitoyens juifs, par qui sont -ils représentēs? Et les athées ? Et les satanistes et j’en passe !
What is the difference between his sect and the maronite sect? Aren't both catholics? This question is not intended to offend anyone, im honestly curious.
all Lebanese should be equals whatever their religion, that should be the slogan ,we shouldn't defend existing habits and value we should introduce objective neutral tolerant thoughts and ideas
Maronite, Melkites and Roman Catholics are Catholics like the Greek Orthodox, Catholics and Protestants are Christians.
SheikYerbouti Ok. Thanks for the explanation
Bortugal needs to be represented in governo. Take a seat from mecca refugees and give it to bortugal
The reason Lebanon failed in its inception and continues to fail as it sticks to the reliogous representation in Government. Europe liberated its state insistutions from the Church back in Oilver Cromwell days in the 17th century. Lebanese reliogus leaders still think this is the days of the Mamluk's or something to so daft as to think this will work.