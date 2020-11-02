Geagea Says LF Was Right Not to Partake in Government
As the cabinet formation process faces hurdles, Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said Monday his party was right not to name PM-designate Saad Hariri as its candidate to form a new Lebanese government.
“Do you see why the Lebanese Forces refrained in the cabinet formation issue?” said Geagea in a tweet, stating that Lebanon sees “no hope” as long as the ruling “trio” remain in power.
PM-designate Saad Hariri was expected to form a government not later than a week after President Michel Aoun had signed him on October 22 for the task, following consultations with parliamentary blocs.
But the Lebanese Forces, whose party has the second biggest Christian parliamentary bloc, did not name anyone during the consultations. The party also refrains from taking part in the government.
Hariri was renamed to the post to create a reform-orientated cabinet that can lift the country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.
But the PM-designate has not succeeded so far into his mission because of reported obstacles that emerged over the past days and linked to the number of ministers, the rotation of portfolios and the distribution of sovereign and service-related portfolios.
Very cheap statement, more than 80% of the Lebanese were and are not expecting any progress, this person grabs each occasion to mislead, what was his contribution in the past years ? zero, only talks and criticising others. The say: " if you don't work you won't make a mistake and the one who didn't make a mistake gets promoted" this applies to him. Obviously it seems he scores well by naive readers and fellow citizens.
If you are sincere, you can join the honest ordinary people who started last year Oct.revolution, and not by empty talks but go march with them in the street. Show us how courageous you are
Never did or will belong to any party, but I have to admit LF has been right from the start of the revolution and I've been wrong about LF position. I thought Saad Hariri was needed to balance Aoun and Beri (two criminals along with Hizb who premeditated killing Lebanon's democracy, independence, freedom and institutions for their own benefit) so the Thuwar will have a role in next government. But LF is correct, Saad easily compromise and is outmaneuvers by the trio criminals. Today, LF and Kataeb along with numerous independent Sunni and Shia best represent the hopes of the Cedar Revolution and should start working with Thuar on developing a complete economic, political, financial, cultural, environmental, renewable energy, accountability, services automation ... plans for next elections.
I enjoyed reading your comments, frankly I had a smile and I can't help it, I imagined somebody hiring an interior designer for the kitchen ,living room, bathroom etc.. but the house foundation is from cardboard. Dear Gebran, precondition for a successful government is that the population should feel that they belong to one nation, this was never the case in Lebanon, as long as the population doesn't feel as one nation then keep the interior architect on standby
Suggested Electoral Plan to rebuild Lebanon:
1st and most important enacting a total transparency and accountability law that makes all government decisions, accounting and project implementation public records available online as is many civilized countries. Required independent auditing of all major projects. Restoring confidence in Lebanese economy is critical.
2nd, Digitize all government agencies and government processes so any application or permit can be applied and paid online with clear processes uniform to all and immune from political interference. Extremely streamline all processes and reduce red tapes to liberalize the economy and promote startups and innovation.
3rd, adopting UN neutrality and disarming Hizb and all militia. If this is not achieved, nothing else would work and no investment will come.
4th, rebuilding our educational, medical, banking and insurance institutions while reducing risks. As India IIT universities were designed to supply Silicon Valley with engineers and scientists, so should Lebanese Universities focus Education should focus on AI, machine learning, internet security, communication engineers, software engineers, material scientists, bio-medical science, etc…
5th, Build a nationwide gigaHz fiber communication network with new undersea cable connection to Europe so enable mini-Silicon Valleys throughout Lebanon so every town can function as an extension office to Google, Microsoft, Intel or others.
6th, Develop an energy plan so by 2035 at least 50% of power is generated by renewable and decentralized net-metering systems (solar, wind, hydro, wave, sea current, micro-hydrology, micro-wind, etc.) If 20% subsidy is enacted, for every Watt paid for by government 4 Watts will be generated by private citizens therefore quadrupling output in short time and reducing import and foreign reserve.
7th, a plan to phase out ICE cars and subsidize electric car industry components for new cars and gradually transforming old cars, buses, trucks to electric. When car batteries should be replaced, they can still be used as a backup to power grid.
8th, Develop an agricultural and industrial policy using incentive for implementing advanced technology in cooperation with research centers at all major universities.
9th, Opening routes to Egypt and Jordan via Israel for tourism, commerce and export of agricultural and other products.
10th, make Lebanon a Country Lebanese can be proud off. Insure freedom and dignity for all residents including poor, foreign domestic workers, and refugees. Make sure Lebanon remains a beacon for freedom, democracy, intellectual vibrancy and tolerence... the Ressala to the world!
Of course Judicial reform is an integral and essential part of Item 1. Typically all government list priorities and expected accomplishment for first 100 days. Let's see if next government will present any clear plan for first 100 days?