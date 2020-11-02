Geagea Says LF Was Right Not to Partake in Government

As the cabinet formation process faces hurdles, Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said Monday his party was right not to name PM-designate Saad Hariri as its candidate to form a new Lebanese government.

“Do you see why the Lebanese Forces refrained in the cabinet formation issue?” said Geagea in a tweet, stating that Lebanon sees “no hope” as long as the ruling “trio” remain in power.

“There is no hope for salvation as long as the ruling trio stay in power,” said Geagea in his tweet.

PM-designate Saad Hariri was expected to form a government not later than a week after President Michel Aoun had signed him on October 22 for the task, following consultations with parliamentary blocs.

But the Lebanese Forces, whose party has the second biggest Christian parliamentary bloc, did not name anyone during the consultations. The party also refrains from taking part in the government.

Hariri was renamed to the post to create a reform-orientated cabinet that can lift the country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

But the PM-designate has not succeeded so far into his mission because of reported obstacles that emerged over the past days and linked to the number of ministers, the rotation of portfolios and the distribution of sovereign and service-related portfolios.