Hariri Meets Aoun Seeking 'Breakthrough' in Govt. Formation Process

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 November 2020, 18:51
President Michel Aoun met PM-designate Saad Hariri on Monday and discussed with him the cabinet formation process in “an atmosphere of cooperation and positive progress,” the Presidency said.

“Aoun and Hariri were scheduled to meet on Wednesday but the latter decided to make a breakthrough, so he headed to Baabda today,” al-Jadeed TV reported after the meeting.

“There will be another visit by Hariri to Baabda tomorrow or Wednesday,” al-Jadeed added.

Unnamed sources meanwhile told the TV network that “there is no dispute over the number of ministers nor over the rotation of portfolios.”

“The dispute is still revolving around names, knowing that there is progress, and the next meeting will be over this very point, which is the names of candidates,” the sources added.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 4
Missing lebcan 02 November 2020, 19:38

Just throw the list on his desk and leave ... OMG!....
Every time same same same same same same...

Missing kazan 02 November 2020, 20:28

As long as the warlords of 1975 -1990 (directly or indirectly) are in the picture whether active or in the opposition I don't believe the so called reforms can be achieved.

Thumb tric.bortugal 02 November 2020, 21:09

suberman bassil wasn’t even born then. Lady gaga? yes.

Thumb tric.bortugal 02 November 2020, 21:12

Sa3dan hariri, por favor go to africa do sul where your namorada lives and leave us alone. O brigado.

