Jumblat Slams Those 'Splitting Seats', Warns Hariri of Their 'Treachery'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday lashed out at some political parties and advised PM-designate Saad Hariri to beware of their “plot.”

“Those who did not name Saad Hariri, except for the Lebanese Forces, are today splitting seats and preparing to fully seize authority, with all of its security and judicial branches, in an elimination, isolation and revenge plot,” Jumblat warned in a tweet.

“From the position of keenness on the Taef Accord, I warn Sheikh Saad (Hariri) to beware of their historic treachery and malice,” Jumblat added.