Jumblat Slams Those 'Splitting Seats', Warns Hariri of Their 'Treachery'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 November 2020, 17:16
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday lashed out at some political parties and advised PM-designate Saad Hariri to beware of their “plot.”

“Those who did not name Saad Hariri, except for the Lebanese Forces, are today splitting seats and preparing to fully seize authority, with all of its security and judicial branches, in an elimination, isolation and revenge plot,” Jumblat warned in a tweet.

“From the position of keenness on the Taef Accord, I warn Sheikh Saad (Hariri) to beware of their historic treachery and malice,” Jumblat added.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb ansarullah 03 November 2020, 17:59

God bless the historically faithful Jumblatt and God bless our independent government of experts.

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 04 November 2020, 00:39

Crestins Crestins Crestins!!!!

Reply Report
Thumb justin 03 November 2020, 21:14

What about his 'Treachery'?

Reply Report