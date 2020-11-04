Report: Lebanon Baffled by 2nd Virus Wave, Authorities Divided over Measures

Facing a relentless surge in cases of coronavirus infections, Lebanese authorities are divided over lengthening a total lockdown widely rejected by economic bodies amid a crunching economic and financial crisis.

Head of the Parliamentary Health Committee MP Assem Araji told the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper on Wednesday that the government is confused in dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The government is confused in dealing with COVID-19 because of a failure to adhere to the decisions taken, which are mainly the responsibility of the ministries of Interior, Justice, Labor, Tourism, Industry and others,” said Araji in remarks to the daily.

According to reports differences linger between the ministers of health and interior over the lockdown measures.

Araji said during Monday’s meeting of a Coronavirus Follow-up Committee, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan suggested a 4-week lockdown. “But because of divisions within the committee the decision was not taken. Meanwhile the health committee suggested a 14-day lockdown,” he said.

The MP noted that the government seems to be trying to postpone a total lockdown decision as much as possible in order to avoid its repercussions, in light of the total rejection of the economic sectors, thus throwing its responsibility on the next government.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry increased a nighttime curfew by four hours, asking people to stay off the streets and shops to close between 9pm local time and 5am. It did not set an end date.

The Interior Ministry also put 115 towns and villages in total lockdown for a week because of a high positive infection rate and “high level of danger.”

Lebanon, a country of over 5 million, has been witnessing a surge of infection cases, deaths and intensive care unit occupancy over the past weeks that brought the recorded cases to over 80,000. According to health ministry statistics, the number of recorded cases nearly doubled between September and October in the country that is also home to over 1 million refugees. The percentage of positive tests has increased to over 12% for every 100 tests and the average age of those who die from the virus has gone down.