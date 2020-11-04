Deserted, Blast-Damaged Building Collapses in Beirut
A deserted two-story building collapsed Wednesday in Beirut’s Medawar area due to heavy rains, the National News Agency reported.
The collapse did not cause any casualties according to the agency.
The building had sustained damage from the August 4 mega-blast at Beirut’s port.
The Internal Security Forces had on Tuesday warned citizens to stay away from buildings badly damaged by the blast during the current storm that is lashing Lebanon.
