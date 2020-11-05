Franjieh Denies Demands for Ministerial Portfolio

Head of the Marada Movement Sleiman Franjieh on Thursday denied reports claiming he demanded specific ministerial portfolios in a new cabinet, playing a role in delaying the formation process.

“Everything published in media reports attributing demands for ministerial portfolios to the Marada movement are baseless,” said Franjieh in a tweet.

He said Marada “did not ask” PM-designate Saad Hariri for a ministerial share, but will decide and “build on the matter” when required.

According to reports, Franjieh demands two ministerial portfolios, a so-called sovereign portfolio and another one service-related, in Hariri’s government.