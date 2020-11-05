Franjieh Denies Demands for Ministerial Portfolio
Head of the Marada Movement Sleiman Franjieh on Thursday denied reports claiming he demanded specific ministerial portfolios in a new cabinet, playing a role in delaying the formation process.
“Everything published in media reports attributing demands for ministerial portfolios to the Marada movement are baseless,” said Franjieh in a tweet.
He said Marada “did not ask” PM-designate Saad Hariri for a ministerial share, but will decide and “build on the matter” when required.
According to reports, Franjieh demands two ministerial portfolios, a so-called sovereign portfolio and another one service-related, in Hariri’s government.
God bless Head of the Marada Movement Sleiman Franjieh for not demanding specific ministerial portfolios apart from the two he already demanded.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
Another relic still holding on to god grandfathers hand me down position. We have more born royalty in lebanon than Europe combined.