Daryan Inspects Dar al-Fatwa after Blaze

A blaze erupted Thursday on the first floor of the Beirut headquarters of Dar al-Fatwa, Lebanon's highest Sunni Muslim religious authority.

The National News Agency said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and that it was doused by crews from the Beirut Fire Brigade and the Civil Defense.

The blaze broke out in a room adjacent to the office of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan, NNA added.

Daryan later inspected the site and lauded the efforts of the firefighters who extinguished the fire. He was accompanied by Dar al-Fatwa secretary Sheikh Amin al-Kurdi and a number of assistants.