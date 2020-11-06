Geagea Says Hariri Using Same Old Approach in Formation Process

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea urged PM-designate Saad Hariri to push on with his efforts to form a “mission government," but said the PM-designate is unlikely to succeed because the same failed "previous approaches are adopted in the current formation process."

Geagea urged Hariri to insist on forming a non-partisan, mission government. But he voiced regret “because the upcoming government will definitely be formed based on shares.”

The LF chief said Hariri was mistaken to vow specific ministerial portfolios to specific sects because it would draw the same demand for others, and thus fail the formation process.

“When the formation process begins by promising the Finance Ministry to Amal and Hizbullah, it means this promise will also draw to other parties and portfolios,” said Geagea.

He said the country has reached a dire state where political parties have no right to claim ministerial portfolios.

“Lebanon is where it stands today because of their adherence to portfolios. The same approach used to form the previous governments is (sadly) being used in the formation of Hariri’s cabinet today,” he added.