Geagea Says Hariri Using Same Old Approach in Formation Process
Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea urged PM-designate Saad Hariri to push on with his efforts to form a “mission government," but said the PM-designate is unlikely to succeed because the same failed "previous approaches are adopted in the current formation process."
Geagea urged Hariri to insist on forming a non-partisan, mission government. But he voiced regret “because the upcoming government will definitely be formed based on shares.”
The LF chief said Hariri was mistaken to vow specific ministerial portfolios to specific sects because it would draw the same demand for others, and thus fail the formation process.
“When the formation process begins by promising the Finance Ministry to Amal and Hizbullah, it means this promise will also draw to other parties and portfolios,” said Geagea.
He said the country has reached a dire state where political parties have no right to claim ministerial portfolios.
“Lebanon is where it stands today because of their adherence to portfolios. The same approach used to form the previous governments is (sadly) being used in the formation of Hariri’s cabinet today,” he added.
all warlords during 75-90 civil war are still directly or indirectly controlling the country, and all of them should be excluded from any involvement in future reforms; they have no credibility locally nor internationally. This one is an opportunist ,in the opposition like the other one in the Chouf area, both for personal interests, betrayed and allies in their own community. Now both of them are trying to play the popular game, by supporting the protest movement .No doubt they can influence the naive , and frustrated ones.
Bottom line , in order to implement trustworthy and honest reforms all existing political names should disappear from future political arena.
The one of Syria is starting his chess game by complaning about the Lebanese banking system. Because the Lebanese are not able to form a government , powerful country wouldn't mind seeing Lebanon annexed to Syria. Lebanon you are warned.....