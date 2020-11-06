Hariri Holds New Meeting with Aoun over Govt.
President Michel Aoun met Friday afternoon with PM-designate Saad Hariri and continued with him the discussions over the new government, the Presidency said.
The consultations were held “in a positive atmosphere,” the Presidency added.
They discussed "the various points related to the cabinet line-up," the Presidency said, noting that "talks will continue over the coming days."
The first term as PM, benefit of the doubt, inexperienced give him a chance, the second time , he is o.k but the environment made it difficult for him...but please almost 15 years later, one would expect experience, wisdom etc...the fact that he accepted to try again I start to wonder , is he naive or obsessed to be the PM