Hariri Holds New Meeting with Aoun over Govt.

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 November 2020, 17:05
President Michel Aoun met Friday afternoon with PM-designate Saad Hariri and continued with him the discussions over the new government, the Presidency said.

The consultations were held “in a positive atmosphere,” the Presidency added.

They discussed "the various points related to the cabinet line-up," the Presidency said, noting that "talks will continue over the coming days."

Missing kazan 06 November 2020, 17:46

The first term as PM, benefit of the doubt, inexperienced give him a chance, the second time , he is o.k but the environment made it difficult for him...but please almost 15 years later, one would expect experience, wisdom etc...the fact that he accepted to try again I start to wonder , is he naive or obsessed to be the PM

