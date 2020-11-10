Mobile version

Pompeo Says Sanctions on Bassil 'Proper' and 'Will Deliver Good Outcome'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 November 2020, 21:54
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday described the latest anti-corruption U.S. sanctions on Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil as “right and proper and will deliver a good outcome” for the Lebanese people.

Noting that Bassil is “deeply connected to a foreign terrorist organization, Hizbullah,” Pompeo said that the Lebanese people “clearly want their corrupt political class, so much of it beholden to Hizbullah, to stop ruining their country.”

“Our action shows that the American people stand with the Lebanese people as they call for their political leaders to turn to a new direction marked by reforms, transparency and honest governance,” the top U.S. diplomat added.

And noting that the Lebanese want freedom, prosperity and jobs, Pompeo said sanctions are “appropriate and useful towards getting us closer to that one day.”

Thumb s.o.s 10 November 2020, 22:50

LoL keep wiping the floor with him, we’re enjoying every bit of it!
Lebanon thanks you.

Thumb ansarullah 10 November 2020, 22:52

God bless the Shia backed and owned FPM chief and ex-minister Gebran Bassil for leading the charge against American tyranny and intimidation. Mr. Bassil and our Shia resistance will shortly impose sanctions on the U.S administration and bring these tyrants to their knees.

Shea Shia Shea !!!

Thumb whyaskwhy 11 November 2020, 01:29

What happened to the agent orange supporters here? We are so used to read their rebukes that include its not Jubrans fault they did not let him do his job....to the classical you are all Jewish lovers here....loooool

Missing puff 11 November 2020, 04:42

Thanks Mr Pompeo....now for the rest of parliament...don't stop here!

Default-user-icon King (Guest) 11 November 2020, 09:18

Since u lost election u will go back and wash dishes. The worst Secretary of State in the history of America nothing is achieved except disasters for the Lebanese people

Thumb doodle-dude 11 November 2020, 09:36

lol lol lol @ the 'king' of slaves

Thumb s.o.s 11 November 2020, 19:06

Your majesty, the disasters you mention are 100% the work of Lebanese . Hizbala and everyone who’s been in a government with them are the ones who plundered the money and are responsible for the humongous debt/

Thumb LongLiveLebanon 11 November 2020, 09:35

This is the same Pompeo who blatantly said yesterday that the presidential transition will be smooth towards a second Trump mandate. Ludicrous.

Reply Report
Pompeo for president 2024. Lets finish the job!

Thumb lebanon_first 11 November 2020, 17:12

Bassil is small fry.

You have to sancrionnthe head of the snake Nabih Berri... or wait? Berri xut a deal with you?

Thumb s.o.s 11 November 2020, 19:03

Bassil is the second biggest thief in Lebanon’s history/ just behind berry, a US citizen... and CIA agent since the 1980s/
Jumblat, Hariri and the others have been warned!

Thumb lebanon_first 11 November 2020, 17:12

Bassil is small fry.

You have to sancrionnthe head of the snake Nabih Berri... or wait? Berri cut a deal with you?

Missing bigjohn 11 November 2020, 20:48

This will help Bassil become the next president

This will help Bassil become the next president

Reply Report
This will help Bassil become the next president

Reply Report
This will help Bassil become the next president

Reply Report
This will help Bassil become the next president

Missing puff 12 November 2020, 00:40

pigs will fly big nothing.

