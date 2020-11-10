Pompeo Says Sanctions on Bassil 'Proper' and 'Will Deliver Good Outcome'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday described the latest anti-corruption U.S. sanctions on Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil as “right and proper and will deliver a good outcome” for the Lebanese people.
Noting that Bassil is “deeply connected to a foreign terrorist organization, Hizbullah,” Pompeo said that the Lebanese people “clearly want their corrupt political class, so much of it beholden to Hizbullah, to stop ruining their country.”
“Our action shows that the American people stand with the Lebanese people as they call for their political leaders to turn to a new direction marked by reforms, transparency and honest governance,” the top U.S. diplomat added.
And noting that the Lebanese want freedom, prosperity and jobs, Pompeo said sanctions are “appropriate and useful towards getting us closer to that one day.”
LoL keep wiping the floor with him, we’re enjoying every bit of it!
Lebanon thanks you.
God bless the Shia backed and owned FPM chief and ex-minister Gebran Bassil for leading the charge against American tyranny and intimidation. Mr. Bassil and our Shia resistance will shortly impose sanctions on the U.S administration and bring these tyrants to their knees.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
What happened to the agent orange supporters here? We are so used to read their rebukes that include its not Jubrans fault they did not let him do his job....to the classical you are all Jewish lovers here....loooool
Since u lost election u will go back and wash dishes. The worst Secretary of State in the history of America nothing is achieved except disasters for the Lebanese people
This is the same Pompeo who blatantly said yesterday that the presidential transition will be smooth towards a second Trump mandate. Ludicrous.
Bassil is small fry.
You have to sancrionnthe head of the snake Nabih Berri... or wait? Berri xut a deal with you?
You have to sancrionnthe head of the snake Nabih Berri... or wait? Berri cut a deal with you?