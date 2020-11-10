Pompeo Says Sanctions on Bassil 'Proper' and 'Will Deliver Good Outcome'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday described the latest anti-corruption U.S. sanctions on Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil as “right and proper and will deliver a good outcome” for the Lebanese people.

Noting that Bassil is “deeply connected to a foreign terrorist organization, Hizbullah,” Pompeo said that the Lebanese people “clearly want their corrupt political class, so much of it beholden to Hizbullah, to stop ruining their country.”

“Our action shows that the American people stand with the Lebanese people as they call for their political leaders to turn to a new direction marked by reforms, transparency and honest governance,” the top U.S. diplomat added.

And noting that the Lebanese want freedom, prosperity and jobs, Pompeo said sanctions are “appropriate and useful towards getting us closer to that one day.”