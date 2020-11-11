Two Qatari Field Hospitals Arrive for Deployment in Tyre, Tripoli

Two Qatari military planes carrying two field hospitals arrived Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon.

The field hospitals will be deployed in the Tyre and Tripoli regions to assist Lebanon in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the airport, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the Qatari government and people, while lauding the efforts of Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Hassan Jaber al-Jaber.

He also thanked the Lebanese Army, saying its coordination of the relief efforts “gives safety and seriousness.”

“What’s different this time is that no money or donation coming to Lebanon will be wasted, through the strenuous and constant followup of the Army Command and the keenness of the government and all its ministries,” Hassan added.

Qatari acting Charge d’Affaires Ali Mohammed al-Mutawaa for his part said the aid to Lebanon comes at the instructions of Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim, lauding “the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.”

He added that two planes carrying modern medical equipment will arrive in Lebanon Thursday to equip the two field hospitals.