Iran Enriched Uranium Stockpile '12 Times' Limit in 2015 Deal
Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is now more than 12 times the limit set down in a 2015 deal with world powers, the U.N.'s nuclear agency reported on Wednesday.
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP said that as of 2 November "Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile... was 2442.9 kg."
The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of enriched uranium in a particular compound form, which is the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium in non-compound form.
