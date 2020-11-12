Report: Vital Aid Conference for Lebanon 'Hinges' on Govt Formation

In order to benefit from a French-planned humanitarian aid conference for Lebanon, the crisis-hit country better line up its government before the end of November, al-Joumhouria newspaper reported Thursday.

A Lebanese official told the daily that the French envoy, Patrick Durel, who arrived in Beirut Wednesday, is visiting the country in an attempt to urge Lebanon’s political leaders to form a government within a period of two weeks at the most and not later than the end of this month.

France has declared that it will organize a conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon during the month of November.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity drew attention to the fact that the conference was scheduled to take place last October, but Paris, given the lack of a government in Lebanon, has postponed it until November.

He said Paris could push the conference farther shall a government stalemate persist.

“Durel’s visit to Beirut affirms that the French initiative towards Lebanon still tops its priorities. Moreover, it reflects France’s desire that a government be formed in Lebanon,” he said.

The official noted that Lebanese officials and political parties are therefore urged to facilitate the efforts of PM-designate Saad Hariri to form a cabinet in order to benefit from a much-needed aid conference.