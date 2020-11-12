Berri Tells French Envoy Only Govt. of Specialists Can Save Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday told a French presidential envoy that only a “government of specialists” can rescue Lebanon from its multiple crises.

Describing the meeting with Patrick Durel as “good,” Berri thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for being keen on Lebanon.

Berri also stressed his commitment to the French initiative and “the need to implement reforms, especially as to the electricity sector and combating corruption.”

“The only gateway and exit for Lebanon’s salvation is the instant formation of a government, whose ministers would be specialists who would gain the confidence that parliament is eagerly waiting in order to take Lebanon to the shore of safety,” the Speaker added.