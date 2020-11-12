Durel Meets Hariri, Says Support Conference Hinges on New Govt.

French presidential envoy Patrick Durel held talks Thursday with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri at the Center House.

A statement issued by Hariri’s press office said the meeting focused on the overall situation in Lebanon, the French initiative, and the issue of the formation of the new government.

TV networks meanwhile reported that Durel told Hariri that an international support conference for Lebanon that is supposed to be held in Paris depends on the formation of a new Lebanese government.

Durel also stressed the need for the speedy formation of “a government of nonpartisan specialists to implement the reforms needed to halt the collapse and reconstruct Beirut,” the TV networks added.