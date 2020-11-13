MP Says FPM to Challenge U.S. Sanctions against its Leader
Free Patriotic Movement MP Cesar Abi Khalil said Friday that the party’s lawyers will challenge before US courts the recent sanctions imposed against its leader, Jebran Bassil.
“The FPM has its own rules of procedure. Bassil assumed the party’s leadership and will remain head as long as he is elected,” said Abi Khalil in televised remarks on LBCI TV station.
Khalil said the batch of “sanctions have drawn a wave of popular sympathy with Bassil and the party.”
Last week, the US Treasury announced sanctions against former energy and foreign affairs minister Jebran Bassil, accusing him of corruption involving billions of dollars that has left the economy in a shambles.
On the stalled government formation which many blame on the FPM leader, the MP said: “The party continues to facilitate the process to the utmost level,” noting that when “unified standards are adopted in the formation process, a cabinet can be formed in 3 hours.”
This poor Khalil guy is delusional. Let's have an election and see how popular Parsley is
God bless Free Patriotic Movement MP Cesar Abi Khalil for informing us his party intends to challenge the sanctions placed on the savior of Christians in the Levant MP and Ex-Minister Gebran Bassil in U.S courts.
Our Shia resistance remains ready to thwart any aggression being planned by the saudi-american-israeli-sudani-bahraini-emirati coalition.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
Caesar Abi Khalil is a crook himself, there’s nothing surprising here, he’s most probably on a waiting list for future sanctions.
The Aoun gang belongs in a prison cell, or even better they should be hanged with their families.