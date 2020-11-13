MP Says FPM to Challenge U.S. Sanctions against its Leader

Free Patriotic Movement MP Cesar Abi Khalil said Friday that the party’s lawyers will challenge before US courts the recent sanctions imposed against its leader, Jebran Bassil.

“The FPM has its own rules of procedure. Bassil assumed the party’s leadership and will remain head as long as he is elected,” said Abi Khalil in televised remarks on LBCI TV station.

Khalil said the batch of “sanctions have drawn a wave of popular sympathy with Bassil and the party.”

Last week, the US Treasury announced sanctions against former energy and foreign affairs minister Jebran Bassil, accusing him of corruption involving billions of dollars that has left the economy in a shambles.

On the stalled government formation which many blame on the FPM leader, the MP said: “The party continues to facilitate the process to the utmost level,” noting that when “unified standards are adopted in the formation process, a cabinet can be formed in 3 hours.”