Families of Port Victims Meet Berri after Ain el-Tineh Sit-in

Relatives of victims killed in the Beirut port blast on Friday staged a sit-in outside Speaker Nabih Berri’s headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, demanding that he hold an extraordinary session to grant the families compensations similar to those granted to the families of the army’s fallen soldiers.

They also called on citizens to join their demos in order to fulfill the demands and unveil the investigation’s developments.

Berri later met with a delegation representing the demonstrators and reassured that he will “endorse the cause of the martyrs and the wounded of the port blast at all levels, especially at the legislative level.”

“The least amount of loyalty to the martyrs of the port and the rest of those affected would be passing legislation that does them justice, closes their wounds and rebuilds and repairs what was destroyed by the explosion,” the Speaker added.

The catastrophic August 4 blast killed around 200 people and wounded more than 6,500 others. It also devastated swathes of the capital and displaced around 300,000 people.