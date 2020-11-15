Geagea: Hariri Alone Trying to Improve Nature of New Govt.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday acknowledged that only Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is “trying to improve the nature of the new government.”

“The other parties only care about their game, which is to defeat America, regardless of what citizens are going through. This is not important to them,” Geagea said during a meeting with a delegation from the LF’s doctors department.

“Due to the fact that one of those allied with the Axis of Resistance, (ex-)Minister Jebran Bassil, is the one who was hit with U.S. sanctions, they want to compensate him through giving him gains in the cabinet formation process, which has impeded the formation of the government,” Geagea lamented.

He added: “We are in dire need for a new government, but for the Axis of Resistance this issue does not matter. They also don’t care if the people will starve, seeing as their only important concern is the advancement of the Axis of Resistance.”

Geagea's stance on Hariri's efforts comes despite the fact that their ties have been strained in recent weeks.