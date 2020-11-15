Al-Rahi Links Govt. Delay to 'Plot to Topple State of Greater Lebanon'
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday wondered if the ongoing delay in the cabinet formation process is “part of a plot to topple the State of Greater Lebanon” in order to “seize control of what remains.”
“We cannot see another objective behind this persistent obstruction, which is accompanied by a systematic destruction of the financial and banking capabilities and by impoverishing the people… and forcing their vibrant sectors and educated youths to emigrate,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.
And calling for the formation of “a government that can pull the country from its dire financial, economic and social situations,” the patriarch said the people want “a government whose entire ministers are independent and not only a part of them.”
“This is the only solution to resolve the crisis,” he stressed.
Let's say he made a mistake... I never will or hve ever supported the mujnAoun
But why do you keep copying pasting the same "crap" about our Patriarch??
OK, he made a mistake.. Lebanon is riddled with mistakes from all sides by all people... even our best have made and continue to get sucked into mistakes..
Leave the PATRICARCH alone.. keyboard coward!
if I have a toothache I don't go to an ophthalmologist for advice, politic is not your profession, why should we listen to you?