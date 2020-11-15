Bassil: Audit of BDL Accounts a National Duty, Ultimate Priority

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Sunday said a forensic audit into the central bank’s accounts is “a national duty and an ultimate priority.”

In a tweet, he added that such a move would “allow the auditing of all public expenditure” and would also “highlight the financial gap, unveil violations and determine the fate of looted, donated and transferred funds.”

“The government must impose the audit through the power of the existent laws, and parliament must support and immunize while Banque du Liban must respond immediately under the pressure of people’s rights,” Bassil added.

He also noted that the FPM is “unified and decisive over this demand,” pointing out that “any talk of submitting an additional law if necessary reflects keenness on accomplishing the audit and not obstructing it.”