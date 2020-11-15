Israeli Army Fires in Air after 'Suspects' Approach Border with Lebanon

Israeli troops fired shots in the air Sunday evening after two individuals raised suspicions on the Lebanese side of the border, the Israeli army said.

Troops “fired in the air after detecting two suspects who approached the security fence with Lebanon,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter.

“The two suspects then left the area,” Adraee added, warning that the Israeli army “will not tolerate any attempt to breach the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”

Lebanon’s National News Agency meanwhile reported that the Israeli soldiers fired “three shots in the air to terrorize two people who were on the Lebanese side of the town of Mays al-Jabal, after an (Israeli) military vehicle speedily arrived to an area near the electronic fence south of the (Israeli) settlement of Manara.”

The development comes following two border-crossing incidents over the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, a Lebanese national said to be mentally disturbed was arrested by Israeli forces after crossing the border from the al-Wazzani River area. Israel fired gunshots and several flares during the incident.

And on Sunday, the Lebanese Army announced the arrest of a Palestinian man who crossed into Lebanon from Israel.