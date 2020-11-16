Wehbe Meets Shea, Requests Files Justifying Recent Sanctions
Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe met Monday with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut.
Talks tackled "bilateral ties, means to enhance them and America’s support and assistance for Lebanon in many fields, in addition to the issue of sea border demarcation negotiations, the return of refugees to their country, and the phase of transition from the current administration to the new administration in the U.S.,” the Ministry said in a statement.
Discussions also touched on the recent U.S. sanctions against three Lebanese politicians.
Wehbe told Shea that “Lebanese authorities including the judiciary hope to obtain any information or documents on which the U.S. administration relied in taking those measures,” the statement said.
In an interview published earlier, Wehbe described the meeting with Shea as an "ordinary" visit, noting that he wanted to discuss with her “a host of issues that concern our two countries.”
“We are among the friends of the United States and we have historic relations and broad and various common interests,” the minister noted.
“We must not forget that we are going through a critical period in which the U.S. has a major role,” Wehbe added, citing Washington’s roles in the sea border demarcation talks, military support for the army and the international investigations into the August 4 port explosion.
Asked about the latest U.S. sanctions on several Lebanese politicians, Wehbe said “this issue will certainly be on the meeting’s agenda.”
“We are very interested in knowing the foundations on which the sanctions on ex-ministers Jebran Bassil, Ali Hassan Khalil and Youssef Fenianos were based, and our embassy in Washington had submitted a request to obtain (documents) incriminating these officials, at the instructions of the president of the republic,” Wehbe added.
“We and the United States respect international laws aiming to combat corruption and what we are seeking is to obtain the documents that led to these sanctions,” he went on to say.
“It is our right and that of the Lebanese to know the full truth related to these sanctions,” Wehbe said.
Why don’t you retrieve documents to find out where our money at BDL went! You bunch of hypocrites! Hope you all rot in hell!
Wehbe didn't say anything about what measures will his government take, against Jebran Bassil, Ali Hassan Khalil and Youssef Fenianos, if documents show they are corrupt.
Why dont you send Bassil to the USA where he can defend his own case. If he is so innicent I am sure he will be home in very short time with sincere US apologies.
I love fairytales. Can anybody retell the story of how Gibran Bassils rose from being the son of a waiter to being where he is today with villas here & there...Thanks in advance!
I will try to tell the story:
A young man born to a very poor and simple father used to borrow money in University to buy a "Man2ousheh" rose to prominence due to his hard work, dedication, and defending Christian rights in Lebanon and the Middle East. As a result of his silent but hard work he now owns tens of properties inside and outside Lebanon, he shops in Geneva accompanied by a colonel from the Republican Presidential Guard, he travels on private jets, and is a controlling partner in more than 15 local and foreign companies.
To be fair a solid two years into his first ministerial appointment it was revealed that the little engine that could bought properties exceeding thirty million dollars. He later explained that this was the result of an inheritance he got from some relatives in Batroun. I said sure that makes sense. Then I realized the whole of Batroun wasn't worth thirty million dollars.
Bassil is not the one to blame. He was smart enough to rob the sheep blind and they still support him. The guy is good at what he does and the sheep continue to follow him as he robs them blind. Bassil was quick to tell the American ambassador he will drop Hezbollah if the Americans remove the sanctions. this guy will roll over his dead mother to F$%^k his sister. And the sheep think he is holier than Jesus 9 God forgive me for saying it)
The United States has done its job in investigating this evil corrupt man. How about you and your government do their job and investigate his corruption before you ask foreign governments to do the job for you. Start with the electricity file that cost the treasury billions in waste and theft.
You are all pathetic individuals, pathetic parties, and you think you are smart when the whole world knows what you are.
This Aouni appointee is just doing what his handler asked him to do. I wonder why he did not request the documents from the Ambassador when Ali Hassan Khalil and Youssef Fenianos were sanctioned?
Incompetent and corrupt opportunist...
God bless Shia owned Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe for summoning U.S Ambassador to the Foreign ministry and admonishing her for unfairly sanctioning the savior and protector of Christians in the Levant FPM Chief and ex-Minister Mr. Gebran Bassil.
The United States and its Ambassador have two choices: either remove the sanctions or face counter sanctions themselves.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
Shea will be unemployed soon. It is still franjihe vs bassil for Lebanon's president whether we like it or not. I support George Ibrahim Abdallah for president.
I hope our Foreign minister discussed with the Ambassador Gay and Lesbian rights. We need to be represented in the government.
Why can't Lebanese leaders be like seniora, Hariri, and jumblat who the US support and are not corrupt. Why can't the Lebanese people believe that America is not Israel's bitc* and a fallen empire.
“We and the United States respect international laws"...the Israeli occupied US government "respect" international law???