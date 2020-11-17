Report: No Govt Breakthrough in Aoun-Hariri Covert Meeting

President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri held a “secret” meeting on the government formation on Monday “without making any progress,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

One week after an announced meeting between the two leaders, Aoun and Hariri reportedly held their meeting at Baabda Palace Monday afternoon away from the media, said the daily.

But Baabda sources denied the matter, while sources of Hariri’s Center House maintained silence on the issue, it added.

According to information obtained by the daily, no progress was made amid political horse-trading blocking the formation process.

“Despite foreign pressures mainly from France, Lebanon’s related parties have not softened their rigid stances and demands for ministerial portfolios,” said the sources.