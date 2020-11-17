Shells Used in Families Clash over Smuggling in al-Qasr

An armed clash broke out Tuesday in the Lebanese town of al-Qasr which borders Syria over smuggling operations, the National News Agency said.

NNA said the clash between the Nassereddine and Jaafar families involved the use of light- and medium-caliber weapons and shells and that no casualties were reported.

The agency said the clash erupted after a crash between two cars and shooting at a tanker that was passing in the area.

The army has since scrambled vehicles to the area and is staging patrols to pursue the shooters.

“A patrol from the Intelligence Directorate is raiding the places of gunmen from the two families while four checkpoints were erected at the town’s entrance and in its vicinity,” NNA added.