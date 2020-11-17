Israel Foils 'Smuggling Attempt' on Lebanon Border, Arrests Two

Israeli forces on Tuesday foiled a “smuggling attempt” near the Ghajar village on the Lebanese-Israeli border, an Israeli army spokesman said.

“The forces detected a number of suspects approaching both sides of the security fence,” the spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Twitter.

The Israeli army “fired several flares and managed to arrest two suspects inside Israeli territory, referring them to Israeli police for interrogation,” Adraee added.

The spokesman did not reveal the nationalities of those arrested nor the type of the material that was to be smuggled.

Lebanon’s National News Agency had earlier reported that Israel fired more than ten flares over the towns of Ghajar and al-Abbasiyeh during a search operation.

Israeli ambulances were also seen moving opposite al-Abbasiyeh after gunshots were heard inside Israel, NNA added.