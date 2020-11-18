Mobile version

Report: New U.S. Sanctions against Lebanese Politicians this Week

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 November 2020, 11:23
A new batch of US sanctions are expected to be issued this week against “one or more” Lebanese political figures, MTV TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Quoting a source from the U.S. administration, MTV said the sanctions will be issued in accordance with the Magnitsky Act, without specifying the identity or number of political figures included.

U.S. sanctions against Lebanese politicians have so far included a number of Hizbullah political and security officials, businessmen close to the party and companies dealing, or accused of financing Hizbullah.

The sanctions have also targeted three prominent Lebanese politicians, MPs Jebran Bassil, Ali Hassan Khalil, and former Minister Youssef Fenianos.

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 18 November 2020, 12:26

Please, keep'em coming!

Thumb s.o.s 18 November 2020, 13:09

Ahlan!

كلن يعني كلن

Missing bigjohn 18 November 2020, 13:55

Sanctions costs will be transferred to people like you losers.

Thumb tric.bortugal 18 November 2020, 16:55

Us losers have nomore dineiro . Thanks to shias and m8 who stole and ruined our lives.

Thumb doodle-dude 18 November 2020, 15:41

lol @ the winner independent native leftist

