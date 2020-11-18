Report: New US Sanctions against Lebanese Politicians this Week

A new batch of US sanctions are expected to be issued this week against “one or more” Lebanese political figures, MTV TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Quoting a source from the U.S. administration, MTV said the sanctions will be issued in accordance with the Magnitsky Act, without specifying the identity or number of political figures included.

U.S. sanctions against Lebanese politicians have so far included a number of Hizbullah political and security officials, businessmen close to the party and companies dealing, or accused of financing Hizbullah.

The sanctions have also targeted three prominent Lebanese politicians, MPs Jebran Bassil, Ali Hassan Khalil, and former Minister Youssef Fenianos.