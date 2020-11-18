Mobile version

Judge Aoun Says SIC 'Fails to Attend to Responsibilities'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 November 2020, 13:18
W460

Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Ghada Aoun on Wednesday accused the Special Investigation Commission at the Central Bank of Lebanon of “procrastination and refusing to practice its job.”

“The Special Investigation Commission is a farce. It has not responded to my request a year ago for a statement of account,” said Aoun in telephone remarks to Nharkoum Saeed TV show on LBCI channel.

Aoun had earlier said she requested the SIC for a statement of account disclosing the banking secrecy of fuel importing companies and a number of persons involved in the case of the fuel import fraud.

“I am ready to resign today. I do not want to be a false witness,” she added.

The Prosecutor accused the Commission of negligence.

“The Commission is the most important body to detect corruption and theft of public funds but it fails to attend to its responsibilities,” she said, accusing it of “procrastination on this issue.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 4
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 18 November 2020, 13:27

“I am ready to resign today. I do not want to be a false witness,” she added.

the least a corrupt person can do is resign!

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 18 November 2020, 15:17

You’re no better Ghada Crook Aoun, you will hang with the rest of them !

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 18 November 2020, 16:13

lol @ 'Judge' Aoun

Reply Report
Missing rabiosa 18 November 2020, 17:03

Cronyism has infected the entire Lebanese entity. My goodness I never knew there so many Aoun Family in all aspects of government.

Reply Report