Garbage Floods Sidon Streets as Workers Go on Strike

The streets of the southern city of Sidon flooded with garbage on Wednesday as migrant workers went on a strike for the third consecutive day.

Garbage piled up on the streets of the city, and in the overcrowded Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh.

The workers demand an increase in wages amid a depreciation of the value of the local currency to the dollar.

The National News Agency said that workers from the UNRWA lend a helping hand and collected the trash that piled near the residential areas in the camp.

People in Sidon voiced calls on related authorities to intervene to find a solution for the crisis, amid a two-week lockdown imposed in the country over a surge in coronavirus infections.