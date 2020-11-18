2,084 Virus Cases, 13 Deaths in One Day in Lebanon

Lebanon on Wednesday reported 2,084 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, five days into a two-week lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 110,037 while the fatalities take the death toll to 852.

According to the Health Ministry, 260 of the new cases were recorded in Baabda district, including 69 in Haret Hreik. 159 cases were meanwhile recorded in Northern Metn, 155 in Baalbek district, 140 in Zahle district and 114 in Beirut.