Negativity Engulfs Government Formation Process

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s latest meeting with President Michel Aoun “ended with deep negativity after the President insisted on naming the Christian ministers,” al-Jadeed TV reported on Wednesday.

“Hariri submitted a near-complete line-up in terms of the distribution of portfolios and names except for what relates to the security portfolios,” al-Jadeed added.

“The head of the Armenian bloc Hagop Pakradounian requested a meeting with Hariri three weeks ago but he is yet to receive a response,” the TV network said.

LBCI television meanwhile said that the names submitted by Hariri to Aoun did not involve all ministries and sects.