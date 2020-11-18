Negativity Engulfs Government Formation Process
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s latest meeting with President Michel Aoun “ended with deep negativity after the President insisted on naming the Christian ministers,” al-Jadeed TV reported on Wednesday.
“Hariri submitted a near-complete line-up in terms of the distribution of portfolios and names except for what relates to the security portfolios,” al-Jadeed added.
“The head of the Armenian bloc Hagop Pakradounian requested a meeting with Hariri three weeks ago but he is yet to receive a response,” the TV network said.
LBCI television meanwhile said that the names submitted by Hariri to Aoun did not involve all ministries and sects.
العلية يفتح «طاقة» الفساد ويضبط أبي خليل بالوثائق المشهودة.. هل من يتحرك؟
ليس تفصيلا أن يعرض رئيس إدارة المناقصات جان العلية وعلى مدى ساعة ونصف من مؤتمره الصحافي في نادي الصحافة اليوم الاربعاء، نحو113ورقة (A4) توثق مخالفات جرت في وزارة الطاقة والمياه في العام 2017على خلفية تلزيم شركة كارادينيز التركية إستئجار بواخر لتوليد الطاقة، بل يمكن إعتبار كل ورقة من هذه الاوراق بمثابة إخبار يجب أن تتحرك على أساسه النيابات العامة المختصة لإيصال هذا الملف إلى خواتيمه التي يتطلع إليها اللبنانيون في وزارة وقطاع لطالما دارت “القصص والحكايا” عن الفساد الذي يدور في أروقته وعن أشباح ينهبون المال العام ويسببون نزفا هائلا في مالية الدولة وعلى مدى عقود من دون حسيب أو رقيب.
https://janoubia.com/2020/11/18/العلية-يفتح-طاقة-الفساد-ويضبط-أبي-خل/